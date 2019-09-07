Dukes Sweep Paladins, Panthers at High Point Classic

James Madison volleyball swept both its opponents on Saturday, defeating Furman 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-23) in the morning match before taking down host High Point in three sets (25-23, 25-16, 25-23) at the High Point Classic.

After going 2-0 on the day, the Dukes improved to 3-3 on the season.

JMU had a spread offense with 70 kills between the two contests as senior M’Kaela White and freshman Sophia Davis garnered 15 kills apiece.

Senior Sarah Martin and freshman Caroline Dozier split the setting duties as they collected 32 and 20, respectively, as Martin had double-digit performances in both matches. Sophomore libero Savannah Marshall tallied 33 digs on the day.

MATCH 1 NOTES

- Senior Briley Brind’Amour had a team-high eight kills for JMU.

- Marshall earned a match-high 20 digs.

- Martin notched a season-high seven kills on 11 swings for a .636 hitting percentage.

- Freshman Danielle Nathan also had seven kills in the match.

- Redshirt freshman Cameryn Jones recorded a career-high two kills.

SET 1 | The Dukes won the first point and never trailed to win the first, 25-21. JMU led by as many as eight points at 13-5 before closing out the set while picking up four blocks.

SET 2 | JMU took the lead for good at 7-6 in a set that featured five ties and five lead changes. The Dukes’ offense also got a boost from three aces in the frame.

SET 3 | The Dukes opened the third set ahead 5-2 with three kills from Brind’Amour. Set three had three lead changes before JMU completed the sweep with a 25-23 victory.

MATCH 2 NOTES

- White and Davis led the JMU attacked with nine slams each – both hit over .600.

- Martin and Dozier both had double-digit assists with 13 and 11, respectively.

- Jones had a career high three block assists as White finished with four.

SET 1 | Trailing by as many as five points, the Dukes and Panthers went point-for-point before the Dukes won 25-23.

SET 2 | After High Point tied the match at 10-10, the Dukes used a 4-0 run with graduate student Karis Beasley serving to set the tone for the rest of the match, securing a 25-16 triumph.

SET 3 | In a third set battle that involved six ties and lead changes, the Dukes took control of the match at 22-21 on a kill from Davis. JMU went on to win 25-23.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“I’m proud of the way our team competed today. Both of our wins today were total team efforts! I’m excited to get back in the gym this week to get a little better preparation for a tough tournament in Florida next weekend.”

UP NEXT

The Dukes travel to Gainesville, Fla. For the Gator Invitational in which they will face Long Beach State, Florida and South Florida. JMU’s participation in the invitational begins on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. with a match against the Sharks.