Dukes Take Down Cougars in Three Sets

Starting conference action strong, James Madison volleyball earned its second straight sweep in Colonial Athletic Association action, defeating the College of Charleston 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-23) on Saturday afternoon in Godwin Hall.

JMU volleyball celebrates point against College of Charleston

The Dukes improve their win streak to four, upping their overall record to 8-4 and 2-0 in CAA action while the Cougars fall to 3-10 and 0-1.

Senior Briley Brind'Amour led the JMU attack with 10 kills while senior M'Kaela White and freshman Sophia Davis each tallied nine. Sophomore libero Savannah Marshall recorded two aces and racked up 18 digs in the win while senior Sarah Martin recorded 30 assists.

JMU finished with eight total team blocks as White finished with a match-high five blocks, followed by redshirt freshman Cameryn Jones with three.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | Trailing early in the first frame, JMU took the lead for good at 8-7 with help from Brind'Amour who registered five kills and the Dukes won, 25-19.

SET 2 | The Dukes never trailed in the second, powered by a 8-0 scoring run with Marshall serving. JMU led by as many as 11 points and easily took the set, 25-16.

SET 3 | JMU held its lead for the entire third set, but Charleston pressured the Dukes in the third. Davis heated up in the set, tallying five kills and leading JMU to a 25-23 victory.

MATCH NOTES

- Brind'Amour registered 10 kills for a match high while accumulating a .381 hitting percentage.

- Martin tallied a match-high 30 kills.

- Marshall's 18 digs for a match-high.

- With five kills in the match, White become the sixth all-time total blocks leader with 391.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

"Briley was strong and I love how consistent and steady she is – she found ways to terminate for us when we needed it. Sarah did a great job and M'Kaela continues to play well. If we can just get a little bit better, I think this team has a lot of potential."

UP NEXT

The Dukes close out the first weekend of conference play tomorrow with a 1 p.m. match against Towson.