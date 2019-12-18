Dukes add 14 players during early signing period

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti announced the signing of 14 student-athletes who will join the football program for the 2020 season as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday.

JMU signed 12 incoming freshmen to National Letters of Intent, while the program added two FBS transfers.

The class consists of four defensive backs, three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end across seven states. Seven hail from the Commonwealth of Virginia, two are Maryland natives while one each come from Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio and Tennessee.

“We’re very pleased with this early signing group, as it filled some of our long-term needs moving forward,” Cignetti said. “We signed student-athletes who have excelled both on the field and in the classroom, and they will be great representatives of James Madison University. We’re excited to have signed seven players from Virginia, and we look forward to adding to this class in February.”

Kyle Adams | QB | 6-1 | 175 | West Lafayette, Ind./West Lafayette

--Indiana Mr. Football Finalist and 3A All-State selection

--Two-time First Team All-Conference quarterback

--Finished career with 8,554 passing yards and 106 touchdowns, completing 72% of his passes, and ran for 907 yards and 16 touchdowns

--Set state records for passing yards in a game (571 – 2019) and completions in a season (294 – 2019)

--Helped West Lafayette to 2018 state championship

Kaelon Black | RB | 5-10 | 195 | Virginia Beach, Va./Salem

--VHSL 5A Second Team All-State and as a sophomore and All-Region as a sophomore and junior

--Beach District Offensive Player of the Year in 2019

--Rushed for 1,732 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior, 1,013 yards and 13 scores as a junior and 1,628 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore

--Helped Salem to four straight playoff appearances, reaching the third round twice

Xavier Cokley | DB | 6-0 | 185 | Baltimore, Md./Franklin

--Baltimore Sun First Team All-Metro as a senior

--Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star

--Selected to Maryland Crab Bowl

--Baltimore County All-Division First Team as a junior

--Had four interceptions and 14 pass breakups as a senior and two interceptions with 18 breakups as a senior

--Helped Franklin to 2018 3A state championship

Stanley Hubbard | OL | 6-4 | 300 | Capitol Heights, Md./St. John’s College (UConn)

--Transferred to JMU from UConn, where he spent three seasons

--Will have two seasons of eligibility

--Appeared in 10 games between the 2018 and 2019 seasons

--2016 USA Today First Team All-USA D.C. offensive lineman at St. John’s College

Mikail Kamara | DL | 6-1 | 235 | Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge

--Washington Post Honorable Mention All-Metro as a senior

--VHSL 5A Second Team All-State as a junior

--Region 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and two-time First Team All-Region

--Registered 34 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in 2019

--Tallied 72 tackles with 16 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2018

--Helped Stone Bridge to state title games in 2018 and 2019, winning 12 games each year

Sammy Malignaggi | DB | 5-10 | 180 | Nashua, N.H./Buckingham, Browne & Nichols [MA]

--All-Independents School League selection as a junior and Honorable Mention as a sophomore and senior

--Honorable Mention All-NEPSAC as a junior and senior

--Named BB&N’s offensive MVP in 2019

--Helped Knights to four straight postseason appearances, including winning the ISL in 2016 and 2018

--Two-time Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Star

Kelly Mitchell | TE | 6-3 | 230 | Roanoke, Va./Hidden Valley

--3A First Team All-Region tight end as a sophomore, junior and senior

--First Team All-River Ridge District tight end as a sophomore, junior and senior

--Also First Team All-District and All-Region defensive end as a senior

--Set single-game record for most touchdowns scored in a game at Hidden Valley

--Helped Titans to 3A playoffs in 2018 and 2019

Tyler Negron | DL | 6-3 | 275 | Bristow, Va./Patriot

--6A First Team All-Region defensive lineman and offensive lineman as a senior

--First Team All-Cedar Run District defensive lineman as a senior and Second Team as a sophomore and junior

--Helped Patriot to four straight playoff appearances

--Team captain and MVP as a senior

Joe Joe Norwood | DB | 6-0 |195 | Chattanooga, Tenn./Brainerd (UMass)

--Transferred to JMU from UMass where he spent two seasons

--Will have three seasons of eligibility, having only played in four games in 2019

--Started four games as a sophomore, making 27 tackles with an interception and pass breakup

--Played in all 12 games as a freshman, tallying 46 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries

--Had a breakout senior season at Brainerd High School in 2017, making 107 tackles with 10 for loss, five interceptions and three recoveries

Cole Potts | OL | 6-3 | 300 | Johnstown, Ohio/St. Francis DeSales

--First Team All-State and All-Metro as a senior

--First Team All-District as a senior and special mention as a junior

--First Team All-Central Catholic League as a junior and senior and Second Team as a sophomore

--Helped Stallions to second round of D2 playoffs in 2019 with 9-3 record

Khurram Simpson | DL | 6-2 | 240 | West Orange, N.J./Mater Dei Prep

--First Team Shore Conference Coaches All-Division as a senior

--Jersey Sports Zone All-Zone Team as a senior

--Recorded 53 tackles with 19 sacks, 32 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and a block in 2019

--Had 25 tackles with eight sacks in 2018

--Helped Mater Dei Prep to title game in 2018 and 2019

--Earned NJSFC All-Division Second Team honors as a sophomore at Immaculate Conception

Tyler Stephens | OL | 6-5 | 295 | Virginia Beach, Va./Ocean Lakes

--VHSL 6A All-State as a junior

--First Team All-Region as a junior

--First Team All-Beach District as a junior and senior

--Helped Ocean Lakes to three straight playoff appearances, including a fourth-round berth in 2018

AJ Webb | DB | 5-10 | 175 | Norfolk, Va./Life Christian Academy

--Blue-Grey All-American Bowl as a senior

--First Team All-State Private School as a junior

--First Team All-Prep Team and All-Region 804 as a junior

--Played at Norview his sophomore season, earning First Team All-Conference honors

--Team captain as a sophomore, junior and senior

Antwane Wells Jr. | WR | 6-1 | 195 | Richmond, Va./Highland Springs

--Spent 2019 season as a prep at Fork Union, retaining all eligibility

--Second Team All-Metro as a senior at Highland Springs

--VHSL 5A First Team All-State as a senior

--First Team All-Region and All-Conference as a junior and senior

--Had 36 catches for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior

--MVP of the 2018 Big River All-Star Game

--Helped Highland Springs to two state championships in 2017 and 2018 as part of the school’s four straight title runs