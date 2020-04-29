Dukes add transfer from San Diego State

The James Madison men's basketball team picked up another transfer Wednesday night.

The Dukes announced Joel Mensah has joined the program. He played his first two years at San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference. Mensah is a 6'10" forward who is originally from Ghana.

Mensah played sparingly in his two seasons at SDSU. He averaged 1.6 points per game and 1.0 rebounds per contest in 36 career games while playing just six minutes per game.

He's expected to be an impact player for the Dukes. Mensah still has two years of eligibility remaining. Under current NCAA rules he would have to sit out the 2020-2021 season but the organization is expected to vote in May on a potential rule change that would allow first-time transfers to be immediately eligible with a one-time transfer waiver.

Mensah joins Jalen Hodge (UL Monroe), Trevon "TJ" Taylor (Wyoming) and Rashawn Fredericks (UAB, Cincinnati) as recent transfers into the JMU program under first-year head coach Mark Byington.