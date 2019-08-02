Dukes begin practice before trip to Europe

The James Madison women's basketball team is back on campus practicing before the Dukes take a trip to Europe. JMU will hold ten practices before leaving.

The Dukes will play four games with stops in Amsterdam, Belgium, and France. The team is scheduled to leave August 11 and return August 21.

The team will have time to sightsee and explore the foreign countries during the trip.