Dukes blow past Tigers in dominant win

James Madison posted five players in double figures as the Dukes cruised past Towson, 81-39 on Sunday evening in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action at the Convocation Center.

JMU (17-4, 8-2 CAA) shot a blistering 45.6 percent (31-of-68) from the field including knocking down nine treys in the revengeful win while holding the Tigers (10-11, 5-5 CAA) to just 12 made field goals with a 17.6% clip from the field.

Senior Kamiah Smalls led the way with her third double-double of the season with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds alongside a game-high five assists.

Freshmen duo Kiki Jefferson and Rayne Tucker both nearly added double-doubles as they each grabbed nine rebounds while Jefferson scored 11 and Tucker put up a career-high 10 points.

Senior Jackie Benitez and sophomore Madison Green both chipped in 10 points in the game. Defensively, the Dukes were all over the place as JMU recorded a season-high tying 10 blocks led by senior Kayla Cooper-Williams' game-high six blocks.

How it Happened

JMU began the game on a 14-0 run, culminating in a three from Smalls, to take an early lead with 5:10 left in the first quarter. The Dukes then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 21-9 advantage.

JMU built that first quarter lead to 36-19 before going on a 10-0 run starting at the 4:28 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from senior Lexie Barrier, to increase its lead to 46-19, a score that would hold until halftime. JMU was strong from deep in the period, knocking down five three-point shots to account for 15 of its 25 points.

Following intermission, JMU continued to expand its advantage, pushing it to 55-24 before going on a 6-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Cooper-Williams, to expand its lead further to 61-24 with 3:26 to go in the third that it would not relinquish.

Quick Hits

- The Dukes dominated the boards, outrebounding Towson by a 65-36 margin with 20 of the rebounds coming from Smalls (10) and Barrier (10, season high)

- After recording six blocks, Cooper-Williams has a total of 297 career blocks. If Cooper-Williams racks up three more blocks, she will become the second player in CAA history to reach 300 career blocks

- With today's win, the Dukes improve to 45-6 all-time against Towson, including a 22-1 record when the Tigers come to Harrisonburg

Up Next

The Dukes will wrap up their quick three-game home swing next weekend when JMU welcomes the College of Charleston and UNCW on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Tip against Charleston is set for noon while UNCW is slated for a 2 p.m. tip.