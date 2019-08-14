Dukes dealing with injuries to key defensive players

Wednesday morning James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti announced two defensive players are dealing with injuries.

Cignetti said redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu will miss the entire 2019 season after suffering a knee injury in preseason camp. Ukwu saw limited time last season but what expected to be part of JMU's defensive line rotation this fall.

Redshirt senior linebacker Dimitri Holloway is out for two weeks after undergoing surgery for a hand injury. JMU hopes Holloway is back and ready to go for game-week preparations prior to the season opener at West Virginia. Holloway was named a HERO Sports Preseason Third Team All-American recently after recording a 127 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 2018. Holloway tied for the CAA lead in total tackles last season.