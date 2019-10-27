Dukes defeat Drexel, earn No. 6 seed in CAA Tournament

James Madison got goals from three different players on Sunday afternoon, cruising to a 3-0 Senior Day victory over Drexel at Sentara Park to clinch a berth in their sixth consecutive Colonial Athletic Association Women's Soccer Tournament.

The James Madison women's soccer team defeated Drexel, 3-0, Sunday afternoon at Sentara Park. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)

The Dukes (7-10-1, 4-4-1 CAA), who notched their third consecutive home shutout in the win, racked up 16 shots in the match, putting an efficient 12 on frame while holding Drexel (5-10-3, 1-7-1 CAA) to just six total attempts on the afternoon.

Junior Ginger Deel, sophomore Hannah Coulling and freshman Mia Pham all found the back of the net to clinch the Dukes' spot in the league's six-team tournament, with Pham scoring the first goal of her JMU career.

In all 11 different Dukes tallied at least a shot on the day, with senior Maia Foley leading the way with three. Senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea tallied four saves to pick up her 10th career shutout in the win.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

10' | Deel opened the scoring at the end of a flawless counterattack alongside senior Haley Crawford, playing Crawford wide from the midfield before hustling the length of the field to volley home the return cross from six yards out.

42' | Pham notched the first goal of her collegiate career just before halftime, putting the finishing touches on a combination between junior Sophie Brause and sophomore Annie Sorando by coolly burying Brause's low cross inside the left post from 12 yards out.

60' | Coulling capped the scoring on the hour mark, heading home a corner kick from sophomore Iris Rabot at the far post to make it 3-0.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"I'm so proud of the team to celebrate our seniors with a win and a berth to the CAA Tournament! It was a great team performance today. Our focus now turns to preparing for our trip to Delaware and a rematch against a good UNCW side. Our team is fired up to be in the post-season and starting with a clean slate."

CLIMBING THE RECORD BOOKS

Senior Haley Crawford tallied her 11th assist of the season on Sunday, leaving her just two shy of the program's single-season record for assists by a senior. It also gives her 33 for her career, moving her into a tie for third-most in JMU history alongside Julie Reule (1991-94).

With her goal on Sunday, junior Ginger Deel now has seven on the season for the second straight year and 18 for her career, tied for 18th on JMU's career scoring list with Sarah Cebulski (2003-06).

UP NEXT

The Dukes will open the CAA Tournament in the quarterfinals on Friday evening, facing off against third-seeded UNCW at 7 p.m. in Newark, Del. The winner of Friday's contest will face No. 2 Delaware in the semifinals on Sunday at 1 p.m.

CAA TOURNAMENT

Friday, November 1 - CAA Championship 1st Round

Match 1: (4) Northeastern vs. (5) Elon, 1 p.m. ET – at Hofstra

Match 2: (3) UNCW vs. (6) James Madison, 7 p.m. ET – at Delaware

Sunday, November 3 - CAA Championship Semifinals

Match 3: Northeastern/Elon winner at (1) Hofstra, 1 p.m. ET

Match 4: UNCW/JMU winner at (2) Delaware, 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9 – CAA Championship

Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner – Time TBD at highest remaining seed