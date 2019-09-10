Dukes' defense off to dominant start

The James Madison defense has had a dominating start to the 2019 season.

Through two games, JMU ranks 8th in the FCS in total defense (234.5 yards per game), 5th in rush defense (56.5 yards per game), and tied for tenth in scoring defense while allowing 13.5 points per contest.

"I think we are trusting the gameplan so that really helps with us being able to play fast...trusting the gameplan and also trusting each other," said senior safety Adam Smith. "We are able to fly around and play some pretty good defense."

JMU's most impressive performance of the young season came when the Dukes held Saint Francis to ten straight three-and-outs in Saturday's 44-7 victory for James Madison.

"I don't think I have seen, in my coaching career, this is year 37, where the defense held the opponent to ten straight three-and-outs," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti "That was tremendous."

JMU is now preparing to play a Morgan State team that scored just three points in its season opener this past Saturday. Kickoff between the Dukes and Bears is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.