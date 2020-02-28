Dukes dominate Drexel to force tie atop CAA standings

The James Madison women's basketball team dominated Drexel, 69-39, Friday night at the Convocation Center.

Kamiah Smalls, Jackie Benitez, and Kiki Jefferson combined to score 44 points for JMU in the victory. The Dukes jumped out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and led 38-12 at halftime.

JMU improves to 22-4 overall and 13-2 in CAA play. Drexel falls to 20-7 overall and 13-2 in league play. The teams are tied atop the CAA standings after splitting the season series. Drexel defeated JMU earlier this season in Philadelphia.

The Dukes return to action Sunday when they host Delaware at 2 p.m. in the final game at the Convocation Center.