Dukes dominate Hofstra in 42-point win

James Madison posted its biggest margin of victory this season with a 92-50 victory over Hofstra in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action on Friday night inside of the Convocation Center.

James Madison posted its biggest margin of victory this season with a 92-50 victory over Hofstra in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action on Friday night inside of the Convocation Center.

The Dukes (14-3, 5-1 CAA) held the Pride (3-14, 0-6 CAA) to just 10 percent from deep (1-of-10) and forced a season-high tying 23 turnovers while shooting 42.3 percent (33-of-78) from the field to earn their third consecutive conference victory.

Three players scored in double figures for JMU, led by senior Jackie Benitez who dropped a season-high 26 points on a 50-percent clip (4-of-8) from behind the arc alongside two steals, a block, a rebound and an assist.

Freshman Kiki Jefferson tacked on 19 points, four rebounds and a game-high tying three assists while senior Kamiah Smalls added 19 points, four rebounds, a game-high tying three assists, two steals and a block.

The Dukes outrebounded Hofstra 46-38, with half of the rebounds coming from sophomore Jaylin Carodine and freshman Rayne Tucker. Carodine posted a career- and game-high 14 rebounds while Tucker added nine.

How it Happened

After falling behind 2-0, JMU went on a 10-0 run with 9:31 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Jefferson, to take a 10-2 lead. The Dukes then added 18 points to that lead by the end of the period and entered the quarter break with a 28-8 advantage.

JMU kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 12-0 run starting at the 6:20 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Jefferson, to increase its lead to 42-15. The Dukes proceeded to tack on eight more to that lead and enjoyed a 50-21 advantage heading into halftime.

JMU continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 9-0 run to expand its lead further to 61-23 with 6:28 to go in the third that it would not relinquish.

Quick Hits

- The Dukes improved to 4-0 on Friday games and 9-0 on the season when the game is decided by 11 or more points

- JMU grabbed 20 offensive rebounds which equated to 22 second-chance points while Hofstra finished with no second-chance buckets

- Over the last two games, the Dukes have outscored their opponents 179-103

Up Next

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday, when they face Northeastern at 2 p.m. The Huskies are coming off an 81-68 loss to Towson on Friday night to move to 8-9 (4-2 CAA) on the season.