Dukes dominate Rhode Island in regular season finale

Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese combined for 248 yards and three touchdowns, as #2 James Madison's rushing attack combined for 390 yards on the ground. The Dukes defeated Rhode Island 55-21 on Saturday afternoon inside Meade Stadium.

Six different players reached the end zone, as the Dukes improved to 11-1 on the year and 8-0 in CAA play, while the Rams fell to 2-10 and 0-8.

Hamilton's 143 yards and one score paced the Dukes rushing attack, as Ageyi-Obese added 105 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Ben DiNucci added 82 yards on the ground to add to the 390 yards the Dukes accounted for on the ground.

DiNucci passed for 129 yards through the air, tossing two touchdowns and not throwing an interception. Brandon Polk caught a receiving touchdown for the seventh consecutive game in a row. Riley Stapleton hauled in four catches for 37 yards and a score.

Ron'Dell Carter led the JMU defensive effort, collecting five tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks. John Daka added four tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

The Dukes won the turnover battle in Saturday's game, forcing four turnovers. JMU turned those takeaways into 10 points. JMU also had an outstanding day offensively, totaling 519 total yards, 390 on the ground and 129 through the air, while averaging 9.3 yards per play and out-gaining Rhode Island. The JMU offense did a good job extending drives, converting on 62.5 percent of third-down attempts.

JMU's defense limited Rhode Island's offense to 202 total yards. The Dukes hassled the Rhode Island passing attack all game long, piling up five sacks and grabbing three interceptions.

KEY MOMENTS

JMU put up 55 points on nine different scoring plays. The Dukes got on the board first, taking the lead for good at 3-0 with 6:06 remaining in the first quarter. Ethan Ratke converted a chance from 42 yards out to cap a seven-play, 36-yard scoring drive. The Dukes then rode that lead to victory, increasing their advantage by 31 points along the way.

GAME FACTS

» Hamilton and Agyei-Obese each rushed for over 100 yards for the Dukes.

» JMU outgained Rhode Island 519-202, including a 390 to -6 advantage on the ground.

» JMU won the turnover battle 4-2 after intercepting three passes and recovering one fumble.

» Riley Stapleton moved into third in Career Receiving TD with his score

» JMU had their highest scoring quarter in the second period, when they put up 21 points.

» JMU converted 5 of 8 third downs while Rhode Island was successful on 6 of 15.

» JMU scored three second-quarter touchdowns.

» JMU scored on an 85 yard punt return from D'Angelo Amos.

» JMU forced one red zone turnover in the contest.

» The Dukes collected 11 tackles for loss and added five sacks.

» The Dukes ended the game on a high note, scoring 14 unanswered points to close out the contest.

UP NEXT

JMU will return home and prepare for the FCS Selection show, Sunday at 12:30 on ESPNU.