Dukes drop road game at Drexel

The James Madison men's basketball team lost at Drexel, 78-67, Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Deshon Parker poured in a career-high 23 points in the loss. Junior guard Matt Lewis added 15 points for the Dukes.

JMU struggled shooting the ball from the outside. The Dukes went 1-12 from three-point territory while the Dragons made 11 three-pointers.

With the loss, JMU falls to 9-14 overall and 2-10 in CAA play. The Dukes visit Delaware for a 2 p.m. tip-off Saturday afternoon.