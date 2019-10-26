Dukes earn eighth straight win with 27-10 victory over Towson

Second-ranked James Madison registered seven sacks and shut out #16 Towson in the second half, surging to a 27-10 Colonial Athletic Association win on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.

The No. 2 James Madison football team defeated No. 16 Towson, 27-10, Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes improved to 8-1 on the year and 5-0 in CAA play, while the Tigers fell to 4-4 and 1-3. JMU has won four straight against Towson and is now 11-1 against the Tigers in conference games.

Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown to lead the ground attack, averaging 5.6 yards per carry Jawon Hamilton also tacked on 64 rushing yards with 5.3 yards per run.

Ben DiNucci was 14-of-25 for 201 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He has now thrown two or more touchdowns in three straight games and five times this season. His top target, Brandon Polk, pulled in career highs of eight catches for 121 yards, scoring a touchdown on a career-long, 60-yard pass. Riley Stapleton also recorded four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

John Daka led the JMU defensive effort, totaling seven tackles, a career-high 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Mike Greene added five tackles and a career-best two sacks, and Ron'Dell Carter registered 2.0 sacks, including a strip sack in the fourth quarter. Dimitri Holloway tied his season high with 13 tackles, which led all players. Five different players recorded at least 1.0 TFL, as the team had nine, seven of which went for sacks.

The Dukes won the turnover battle in Saturday's game, forcing two turnovers which turned into 10 points off takeaways.

JMU put together a stellar performance on the ground, totaling 249 rushing yards while averaging 5.8 yards per carry and out-rushing Towson by nearly 200 yards, holding the visitors to 60. The Dukes conceded just 270 total yards to Towson's offense, which included allowing just 29 yards (0 passing) in the third quarter alone.

UP NEXT

JMU is on a bye next week and returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 9 when it hosts New Hampshire. Kickoff is set for a 3:30 p.m. start at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.