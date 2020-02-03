Dukes end long losing streak

The James Madison men's basketball team recently ended a long losing streak.

The James Madison men's basketball team recently ended a long losing streak.

JMU defeated UNCW, 83-66, Saturday evening in the Convocation Center to stop the Dukes' seven-game skid. With the win, JMU improved to 9-13 overall and 2-9 in CAA play.

"It was cool to see some of the happiness and some of the joy," said JMU head coach Louis Rowe. "I felt like we had been playing in a box and really tight. So I thought more than anything else, I thought it was really good for me to see those guys having a little bit of fun."

The win helped JMU sweep the season series for the Seahawks and move the Dukes out of last place in the CAA. James Madison and UNCW both have 2-9 league records.

JMU returns to action this week with a pair of road games. The Dukes visit Drexel for a 7 p.m. tip-off Thursday before a 2 p.m. start at Delaware Saturday.