Dukes enter "grind week" of preseason camp

The James Madison football team began its second full week of preseason camp Monday morning. The Dukes practiced at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Afterwards, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti referred to this week as "grind week".

"This is a hard week for the guys," said Cignetti. "You know, the best ability is dependability and that's being on the football field. That's where you really come to respect the guys that make it through all these practices because you don't get better unless you are on the field."

The Dukes held their first scrimmage of camp this past Saturday. Cignetti says the injury list is starting to grow but that most of the players missing time should return to action soon.

"Fortunately, most of our injuries are soft tissue type things where the guys will be back," said Cignetti.

Cignetti went on to say redshirt sophomore defensive end Isaac Ukwu sustained an injury during Monday's practice that "didn't look very good."

JMU has nearly two weeks of preseason camp remaining before game-week preparations begin for the Dukes' season opener at West Virginia on Saturday, August 31.