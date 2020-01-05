Dukes fall at College of Charleston

Junior forward Dwight Wilson erupted for a 23-point, 14-rebound double-double on Saturday evening, but James Madison couldn't slow down a hot-shooting College of Charleston team in an 85-69 Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball loss at TD Arena.

The Dukes (8-7, 1-3 CAA) forced 18 turnovers on the evening, but could not keep up as Charleston (10-6, 4-0 CAA) hit 13 of its 23 (56.5%) three-pointers to continually repel JMU rallies in the second half.

In addition to Wilson's evening, which saw him set a new season high in scoring, junior guard Matt Lewis racked up 15 points and sophomore guard Deshon Parker chipped in eight points, three assists and a season-high three steals.

CAA Preseason Player of the Year Grant Riller racked up 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting to power the Charleston offense, while Brevin Galloway hit 7-of-10 three-pointers to add 21 points of his own.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a back-and-forth opening that saw the Dukes up 24-23 with 9:11 to play, Charleston closed the half with a flurry that gave it a 47-35 lead at the break.

The Dukes responded immediately, however, ripping off a 16-4 run immediately following halftime to tie things up at 51-51 with 14:18 to play. Charleston's hot shooting would take back over, though, as the Cougars answered with a 13-2 run and would not allow JMU any closer than seven for the remainder of the contest.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"We just didn't come out the way we need to against a really good team. I was proud of the fight we showed and the way we battled back after halftime, but it's really, really hard to put yourself in that kind of hole on the road and have to do some much work to climb back."

QUICK HITS

- Junior Matt Lewis now has 1,269 career points, moving him past Dan Ruland (1,255 | 1979-83) and into 18th on JMU's all-time scoring list, just seven points behind Eugene Atkinson (1,276 | 1995-99) in 17th.

- Junior Dwight Wilson posted his seventh double-double in the last eight games, raising his season averages to 11.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will return home next weekend, opening the homestand with a 7 p.m. matchup against Delaware on Thursday, Jan. 9. On Friday evening, the Blue Hens dropped a 61-55 decision at Drexel to fall to 10-5 (1-2 CAA) on the season.