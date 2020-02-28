Dukes fall on the road at Northeastern

Nine different players scored for James Madison on Thursday night, but Northeastern burst out to an early lead and continued pulling away as it handed the Dukes a 77-57 defeat in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball at Matthews Arena.

Junior guard Matt Lewis led the way for the Dukes (9-19, 2-15 CAA) with 17 points on the evening, adding five assists along the way, but Northeastern (15-14, 9-8 CAA) hit 30 of its 60 shots (50%) to keep the Dukes in a hole.

Guilien Smith led the way for the Huskies with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting as Northeastern held JMU to just 18-of-47 (38.3%) shooting on the night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

JMU struggled out of the gate, going down 16-10 before Northeastern put together 10 straight points to push the lead to 16. The Dukes would close to 11 before eventually falling behind 41-23 heading into halftime.

Northeastern kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 49-28 advantage before JMU went on a 6-0 run, finished off by Lewis' three, to shrink the deficit to 49-34 with 15:15 to go in the contest. Northeastern responded and outscored the Dukes the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 77-57.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"We just didn't come out ready to compete for 40 minutes against a really good team on their home court. When that happens, nights like tonight are hard to avoid. We need to get ourselves right because we have another really tough one waiting for us on Saturday."

QUICK HITS

- Junior Matt Lewis scored his 1,535th career point on Thursday, moving him past Darren McLinton (1,533 | 1992-96) and into fifth all-time at JMU, just 15 points behind Ron Curry (1,550 | 2012-16) in fourth.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 29, when they wrap up the regular season with a 4 p.m. matchup at Hofstra.