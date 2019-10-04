Dukes fall to Delaware at home Friday night

James Madison volleyball dropped its second match in Colonial Athletic Association action, falling 3-1 (17-25, 25-18, 17-25, 11-25) to the Delaware Blue Hens on Friday night in Godwin Hall.

The loss put the Dukes at 8-6 overall and 2-2 in CAA action while Delaware improved to 11-4 and 3-1.

Freshman Sophia Davis and senior Briley Brind’Amour each garnered nine kills to lead the Dukes offensively as Davis accumulated a .471 hitting percentage. Senior setter Sarah Martin recorded 34 assists while sophomore Savannah Marshall earned a match-high 17 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | The Dukes found themselves in an early deficit, trailing by as many as 10 points before losing a tough first set, 25-17.

SET 2 | JMU evened the match at 1-1 after a 25-18 victory in set two. The Dukes led the entire frame and opened up as much as an eight-point lead. JMU hit .419 as a team and collected 15 kills, including four from freshman Danielle Nathan.

SET 3 | Delaware responded to win the third, giving the Blue Hens a 2-1 advantage. The Dukes fell behind on the first point and never took the lead before dropping the set, 25-17.

SET 4 | The Dukes fell 25-11 in the fourth set, securing a 3-1 victory for Delaware.

MATCH NOTES

- Brind’Amour notched a career-high three aces in the match – also a match high.

- Davis and Brind’Amour led the team with nine kills.

- Marshall recorded a match-high 17 digs.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“Kudos to Delaware. They were on fire tonight and we had no answers. We will get back to the drawing board this week in practice and find ways to get better.”

UP NEXT

The Dukes have the rest of the weekend off before heading to North Carolina to face the Elon Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.