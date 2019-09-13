Dukes feature depth at offensive skill positions

Through two games, the James Madison football team has shown it has depth at the offensive skill positions.

JMU has had eight different players carry the ball while twelve different Dukes have a reception through the first two weeks of the season. Redshirt freshman Solomon Vanhorse leads the Dukes in rushing with 141 yards on 26 carries but five different Dukes have at least 15 rushing attempts.

"The more people you get involved, the more people you play, it just helps your team," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "It helps your locker room. It helps your karma. Everybody has got a role."

In the passing game, Penn State transfer Brandon Polk leads the way with ten receptions for 161 yards. He is one of six wide receivers with at least one reception to go along with three tight ends who have caught a pass. Three running backs have also reeled in a catch.

"It definitely keeps the morale high when everyone knows they have a role and they are important," said redshirt junior wide receiver Jake Brown.

The Dukes will have a chance to continue to show their depth when JMU welcomes to Morgan State to Harrisonburg Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.