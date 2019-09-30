Dukes featuring run-heavy attack through first five games

The James Madison football team's offense has featured a run-heavy attack through the first five games of the season.

The Dukes have run the ball 247 times while they have thrown it just 125 times. JMU's rushing attack ranks second in the Colonial Athletic Association and 12th in the country with 256 yards per game.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has said the Dukes will use, at least, a two-man rotation at running back throughout the season. However, the Dukes have featured a number of players in the backfield. Through the first five games, four different players have at least 33 carries and seven different players have at least 13 rushing attempts.

Redshirt freshman Solomon Vanhorse leads JMU in rushing with 287 yards and a team-high five rushing touchdowns. Redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci has also contributed to the ground game with 197 yards rushing.

While the offense has been heavily leaning on the running game, Cignetti says the Dukes offensive gameplan still varies from week to week.

"You go in against a defense every week and you put a gameplan together of things that you think have a chance to be successful," said Cignetti. "Then the game starts and you get a feel for what's happening and every week is a new week."

The only CAA team ahead of JMU in rushing yards per game is Stony Brook. The Dukes and Seawolves will meet Saturday evening in Stony Brook, New York with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.