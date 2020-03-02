Dukes gaining momentum as postseason nears

The James Madison women's basketball team has won seven straight games as the Dukes prepare for their final two games of the regular season.

JMU is 23-4 overall and 14-2 in CAA play. The Dukes are tied atop the conference standings with Drexel, who JMU defeated by 30 points this past Friday night.

"I think we are playing well and I think we have to continue to rise a little bit," said JMU head coach Sean O'Regan.

While O'Regan says he thinks the Dukes can still improve, JMU is gaining national attention. James Madison received two votes in the AP Poll Monday, the first time the program has been mentioned in the poll since 2016. In the latest edition of ESPN Bracketology with Charlie Creme, JMU is projected as the final at-large team in the NCAA Tournament with the Dukes claiming a No. 12 seed.

JMU wraps up the regular season later in the week when the Dukes visit Elon (Thursday - 7 p.m.) and William & Mary (Saturday - 2 p.m.).

"We gotta make sure we are able to lock in a little bit more because I really do wanna play some of the games that we have been playing as far as holding people down defensively," said O'Regan. "Offensively, I still think there is another element of flow that we can still get to."