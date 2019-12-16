Dukes getting set for FCS semifinal showdown with Weber St.

The James Madison football team will host Weber St. Saturday evening in the FCS semifinals.

James Madison Football - 2019 Season

The Dukes advanced to semifinals with a 17-0 win over Northern Iowa this past Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Weber St. earned a trip to Harrisonburg with a 17-10 victory of Montana Friday night in the quarterfinals.

The winner of Saturday night's game advances to the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

"Here (at JMU) you play in a lot of big football games because you catch everyone's best shot," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, during Monday's press conference. "I think the key to the drill here is you don't make more of this game than what it really is. It is just a game and the things you gotta do to be successful haven't changed. So we want to prepare our guys so they are confident going in. I want to see them fly around and have fun but do what they are supposed to do."

JMU and Weber St. met in the 2017 FCS Playoffs with the Dukes earning a thrilling, 31-28, quarterfinal win at Bridgeforth Stadium thanks to a field goal by Ethan Ratke as time expired.

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Dukes is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. TV coverage will be on ESPNU.