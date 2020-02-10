Dukes hire new defensive tackles coach

James Madison Head Coach Curt Cignetti announced the addition of Marcus Hall-Oliver to the football coaching staff, as he was hired to be the new defensive tackles coach.

“We are excited to add Marcus Hall-Oliver to the staff,” Cignetti said. “He is very knowledgeable and high energy. He has been with successful programs or programs that reached unprecedented success relative to their recent history. He has also coached in bowl games, playoffs and a national championship.”

Hall-Oliver comes to JMU after spending the 2019 season at Indiana, where he was a defensive graduate assistant with the defensive line. In his one season with the Hoosiers, the team finished 8-5 and reached the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Prior to his stop in Bloomington, Hall-Oliver was defensive line coach and defensive run-game coordinator for the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Division II University of Sioux Falls. During his time there, he helped the Cougars to a 16-7 record, reaching the NCAA Division II Central Region title game in 2017. The 2017 team ranked second nationally in both scoring defense (12.5) and total defense (244.3), third in rushing defense (67.8) and ninth in sacks (3.33).

Hall-Oliver also spent two seasons at Eastern Michigan (2015, 2016) as a defensive graduate assistant. He worked primarily with defensive line and linebackers while in Ypsilanti, helping the Eagles become bowl eligible for the first time 21 years in 2016, reaching the Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl.

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Division II powerhouse Minnesota State in Mankato. After finishing his playing career, he was a student coach in 2013 with the linebackers before being elevated to a graduate assistant with the cornerbacks in 2014. Hall-Oliver and the Mavericks reached the Division II national championship game in 2014, going 14-1 on the year.

A two-year letterwinner at MSU, Hall-Oliver was a two-time First Team All-NSIC selection in 2011 and 2012 and Honorable Mention All-American in his senior season. He helped the Mavericks reach the 2012 national semifinals and led the team in tackles in 2011 at the linebacker position. He began his collegiate career at Nebraska-Omaha, where he started the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Hall-Oliver is a 2014 graduate of Minnesota State, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management. He also gained his master’s in sports management from Eastern Michigan in 2016.