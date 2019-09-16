Dukes hold strong at No. 2 in both national polls

Following a dominant performance over Morgan State last Saturday, James Madison held on to its #2 ranking in the STAT FCS Top 25 Poll, as well as the AFCA FCA Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received eight first-place votes and 3,747 points to maintain its position in the primary media poll. North Dakota remained #1 in the poll, earning 150 first-place votes and 3,941 points. South Dakota State remained at #3, but the top five saw new movement with UC Davis moving up a spot to #4 and Towson surging three spots to #5.

Racking up 507 yards of total offense, seven players scored touchdowns in JMU’s 63-12 victory over Morgan State last Saturday. Senior Ben DiNucci threw a career-high four touchdown passes, going 18-of-23 for 240 yards in just over two quarters of play. Junior Percy Agyei-Obese and sophomore Devin Ravenel each recorded their first career multi-touchdown games, and six different Dukes caught a touchdown pass.

In addition to JMU at #2 and Towson at #5, a total of six Colonial Athletic Association teams appeared in the poll this week, leading all FCS conferences. Following the Dukes and Tigers were #12 Maine, #18 Villanova, #20 Delaware and #22 Elon. Stony Brook and William & Mary also received votes.

The second-ranked Dukes are headed to Tennessee this Saturday, Sept. 21, to play Chattanooga. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+ and pregame coverage on the JMU Sprint Broadcast Network begins at 3 p.m. from Finley Stadium.