Dukes hold strong at No. 2 in national rankings

Following a dominant 38-point win over #23 New Hampshire, James Madison maintained its #2 ranking in the STATS FCS Top 25, as well as the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received 3,665 points to hold its position in the primary media poll for the 12th straight week. North Dakota remained #1 in the poll, earning 153 first-place votes and 3,825 points. Following JMU in the top five were #3 Weber State, #4 Northern Iowa and #5 Montana.

Led by Percy Agyei-Obese’s career-high 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns, #2 JMU toppled #23 New Hampshire with a 54-16 win this past Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Ben DiNucci threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for one score. John Daka headed the defensive efforts, collecting five tackles and 2.0 sacks while MJ Hampton added a career-high seven tackles.

Including the Dukes, three CAA teams appeared in the poll this week. The Dukes were followed by #13 Villanova and #20 Towson. Three other league teams received votes in New Hampshire, Albany, Richmond and Maine.

The second-ranked Dukes are back at home on Saturday, Nov. 16 against Richmond. The game, sponsored by the JMU Bookstore, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium and will be televised on MASN and SNY and streamed on MadiZONE.