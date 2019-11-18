Dukes hold strong at No. 2 in national rankings

Following a 48-6 blowout win over Richmond, James Madison remained #2 in both the STATS FCS Top 25, as well as the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received 3,743 points to hold its position in the primary media poll for the 13th straight week. North Dakota stayed atop the poll, earning 156 first-place votes and 3,900 points. Following JMU in the top 5 were #3 Montana, #4 Sacramento and #5 South Dakota State.

Five players scored touchdowns while forcing four turnovers to lead JMU to a 48-6 win over Richmond to clinch the outright Colonial Athletic Association Championship.

Ben DiNucci threw 11-for-13 with 179 yards and three touchdowns, while adding one rushing score. JMU put together 235 rushing yards, led by Jawon Hamilton’s 80 and Percy Agyei-Obese’s 55 and a touchdown. Dimitri Holloway recorded a season-high 15 tackles to lead the Dukes defensively, earning himself CAA Defensive Player of the Week.

Three CAA teams appeared in the poll this week. The Dukes were followed by #10 Villanova and #19 Towson. Three other league teams received votes in Albany, Maine and New Hampshire.

The second-ranked Dukes hit the road for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Rhode Island. The game kicks off at noon from Meade Stadium and will be streamed on FloFootball.