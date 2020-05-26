Dukes land another commitment from 3-star recruit

The James Madison football team continued its recent run of success in recruiting by adding another commitment to the Class of 2021 Tuesday.

Skylar Martin, a linebacker from Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, announced his commitment to the Dukes with a post on Twitter. He's rated as a 3-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports. He's the fifth player to commit to JMU since May 21.

Martin is a highly-coveted player who chose the Dukes over offers from FBS Power Five programs Virginia, Louisville, and Vanderbilt. He also had an offer from UConn.

Following Martin's commitment, the Dukes' 2021 recruiting class was ranked in the top 100 nationally, as of Tuesday afternoon. JMU came in at No. 77 for Rivals and No. 92 for 247Sports. For perspective, the Dukes' ranking on Rivals.com is ahead of Oregon State, and FBS Power Five program.