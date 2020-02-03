Dukes land commitment from in-state quarterback

Chase Soper, a class of 2020 quarterback from Hayfield High School in Alexandria, Virginia, announced his commitment to the James Madison football team with a tweet Monday night.

Soper, who describes himself as a quarterback/athlete in his tweet, is listed at 6'0", 207 pounds, according to 247sports.com. He is the second quarterback in JMU's 2020 recruiting class, joining Kyle Adams from West Lafayette, Indiana.

According to 247sports.com, Soper had offers from JMU, New Hampshire, Cornell, Davdison, Valparaiso, and VMI.