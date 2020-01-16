Dukes looking to end recent skid

The James Madison men's basketball team is looking to end a three-game losing streak when the Dukes return to action this weekend.

JMU has lost three straight games and five of its first six Colonial Athletic Association contests to fall to 8-9 overall (1-5 CAA). Only twelve games remain in the regular season for the Dukes.

"There's not a lot of time and that's the reality of what we do," said JMU head coach Louis Rowe. "There are some steps that need to be taken and we have to be honest about those steps and not keep saying we are young and we have time. That's not the case."

James Madison only has one game this week. The Dukes visit their CAA travel partner, Towson, for a 2 p.m. tip-off Saturday in Towson, Maryland.