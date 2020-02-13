Dukes officialy sign transfer WR from Duke

James Madison Head Coach Curt Cignetti announced the signing of wide receiver Scott Bracey to the football program on Thursday for the 2020 season.

Bracey, a former Benedictine College Prep standout in Richmond, transferred to JMU from Duke, where he spent the 2016 through 2019 seasons at. He will enroll as a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility with the Dukes.

He appeared in 32 career games with the Blue Devils, making 10 starts at receiver during the 2019 season. He made 32 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by his 2019 season, in which he tallied 21 receptions for 270 yards and a pair of scores. Off the field, Bracey was honored every year for his academics, making the ACC Academic Honor Roll three times (2016-18) and earning a spot on the ACC All-Academic Team this past season.

Prior to his college career, Bracey was one of the top players in the Commonwealth of Virginia at Benedictine. He was named a USA Today High School Sports American Family Insurance All-USA Virginia Second Team honoree as a senior, as well as being recognized as the VISAA and Richmond Times-Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year for the 2015 season.

A four-time All-State selection, Bracey was named All-Metro three times, which included being voted Metro Player of the Year as a junior. He guided the Cadets to consecutive state championships in 2014 and 2015, accumulating nearly 4,500 yards of offense over his final two seasons.

Bracey becomes the 20th student-athlete to sign for the 2020 season since December. JMU inked 14 players during the early signing period, added FBS transfer Abi N-Okonji prior to the spring semester and added four more signees on Feb. 5’s National Signing Day.

JMU’s class now consists of four defensive backs, four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two wide receivers, two linebackers, an athlete, quarterback, running back, and tight end across eight states.

Bracey becomes the 12th to sign from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Other states in the class include two from Maryland and one each from Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia and Tennessee.