Dukes officially sign two grad transfers

James Madison women’s basketball grew by two on Thursday as graduate transfers Morgan Smith and Anne Diouf will join the Dukes in 2020-21 as announced by head coach Sean O’Regan.

Smith comes to JMU from Georgetown while Diouf makes the trek up north, coming from Georgia Tech.

“I’m excited to add Morgan and Anne to our program,” O’Regan said. “These two additions really add to our already talented group.”

Smith averaged 4.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in her final season with the Hoyas in 2018-19 as she played in 28 games with 20 starts. Her 4.6 rebounds were the third-most on the squad. A couple of her better performances came in the 2-0 weekend over Creighton (Feb. 1, 2019) and Providence (Feb. 3, 2019) where she averaged 4.0 points on 40 percent (4-of-10) shooting, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Additionally, Smith dominates in the classroom as she was named to the Big East All-Academic Team all three years at Georgetown. Prior to college, Smith was a star in academics in high school as she was a member of the National Honor Society.

“Morgan is a big-time athlete that will give us experience and a defensive presence and she fits into our up-tempo style,” O’Regan said. “I’m excited to be able to add her on this year.”

Diouf, native of Dakar, Senegal, was ranked as the 15th post player coming out of high school by ESPN.com. In her final season at Georgia Tech, she played in 29 games and earned a starting role in the final 12 games. Diouf finished the season averaging 1.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 12.4 minutes per contest.

A notable performance came against Notre Dame (Feb. 2) when she earned her third consecutive start and she finished the game with a career-high tying seven rebounds to go along with two steals and two points. Diouf also made a presence in the classroom as she was named to the ACC All-Academic Team in 2016-17 (true freshman season).

“I’m elated to announce the addition of Anne,” O’Regan said. “She is tough, smart, versatile and her best basketball is ahead of her. I can’t wait to get on the floor with her when she gets here.”

Smith and Diouf join five incoming freshmen to make up the complete 2020-21 signing class for the Dukes. The Dukes will move into the 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center for the 2020-21 season. Season tickets and premium seating options are on sale now for the first season in this new, state-of-the-art venue.