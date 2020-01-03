Dukes open CAA play with win over William & Mary

James Madison saw five players score in double figures, earning an 84-70 Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball win over William & Mary inside the Convocation Center on Friday night.

The Dukes (10-2, 1-0) tallied 22 points from the charity stripe and outrebounded the Tribe (9-3, 0-1 CAA) 41-34 to win their fourth consecutive conference opener.

Senior Kamiah Smalls led the way with a game-high 24 points on an efficient 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) from the field alongside a season-high tying seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

Senior Jackie Benitez followed behind with 17 points and classmate Kayla Cooper-Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, nine rebounds, a season-high tying two assists, and a game-high three blocks.

Sophomore Madison Green chipped in a season-high 11 points off the bench with a career- and game-high five assists while freshman Kiki Jefferson dropped 10 points.

How it Happened

After jumping out to a 10-9 advantage, JMU went on a 5-0 run with 5:19 left in the first quarter to increase its lead to 15-9. William & Mary did not let up and found a way to tie the score at 19 apiece after one.

William & Mary took a 22-20 advantage before the Dukes responded by going on an 8-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from Benitez to regain their momentum, allowing them to take a 36-31 lead at the break.

After a tight-scoring third quarter, JMU opened the fourth on fire, expanding its lead to 74-58 with 4:33 to go in the contest. The Tribe narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Dukes still cruised the rest of the way for the 84-70 win.

Quick Hits

- Freshman Rayne Tucker was on a tear on the glass as she secured a career- and game-high 12 boards that included a game-high six offensive rebounds

- Five Dukes scored in double figures on the night for the first time since Feb. 22, 2019 against Elon

- JMU drew a season-high tying 22 fouls in the game and knocked down a season-high 22 free throws

Up Next

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday, when they'll take on Elon at 2 p.m. in the Convo.