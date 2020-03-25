Dukes ranked No. 3 in final Mid-Major Top 25

The James Madison women's basketball team is ranked No. 3 in the final Mid-Major Top 25 poll released by collegeinsider.com Wednesday afternoon.

South Dakota and Princeton were the only teams ranked ahead of the Dukes in the poll which ranks the top mid-major programs in the country.

JMU posted a 25-4 overall record and claimed a share of the CAA regular season title in 2019-2020 before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19 with the Dukes preparing to play in the CAA Tournament.