Dukes ready for challenge of playing at West Virginia

The James Madison football team is confident as the Dukes prepare to play West Virginia in the season opener Saturday afternoon.

JMU will open with a road game against an FBS Power Five school for the second straight season. The Dukes lost at NC State, 24-13, in last season's opening game. While JMU is considered to be the underdog against the Mountaineers, who compete in the Big 12, players say they are ready for the challenge.

"I think everybody's got that mindset that we can win any game," said junior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel. "It doesn't matter who we are playing against. It's just the mindset we have instilled in ourselves."

Kickoff between the Dukes and Mountaineers is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown, WV. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and will be live streamed for free via WVUSports.com.