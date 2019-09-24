Dukes ready for rematch with Elon

The James Madison football team is preparing to play Elon, a team that knocked the Dukes off at Bridgeforth Stadium in 2018.

Elon, led by current JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, stunned the No. 2 ranked Dukes, 27-24, in Harrisonburg on October 6, 2018. The loss ended a 19-game home winning streak for JMU and a 20-game conference winning streak for the Dukes.

The two programs will now meet again Saturday afternoon in Elon, North Carolina.

"Everyone remembers last year and we have kept that in our back pocket," said JMU junior running back Percy Agyei-Obese. "We have been trying to focus on every game, one at a time, but now this game is here and we're all ready. We all remember and we are ready to get back at them."

Aside from a chance to get revenge from last season's loss, Saturday's game is important because it's JMU's Colonial Athletic Association opener.

"All the non-conference games are put behind us," said JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter. "Now we have conference play so that's really important for us and we will definitely be prepared for it."

The Dukes enter the matchup ranked No. 2 in both major FCS national polls. JMU is 3-1 overall and 3-0 against FCS competition. Elon is 2-2 overall (1-0 CAA) and ranked within the top 25 of both FCS polls. Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be live streamed via FloSports.