Dukes ready for top-five showdown with Villanova

The James Madison football team welcomes Villanova to Bridgeforth Stadium Saturday afternoon for a top-five showdown.

The Dukes enter the matchup ranked No. 2 in the STATS FCS Media Poll while the Wildcats come in at No. 5. JMU is 5-1 overall and 2-0 in CAA play after winning five straight games, including threes consecutive on the road. Villanova is still undefeated with a 6-0 overall mark and 3-0 record in conference play.

Kickoff between Villanova and JMU is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on MASN2.