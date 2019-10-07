Dukes remain at No. 2 in FCS national polls

After a fifth straight win following a 45-38 overtime victory at #24 Stony Brook, James Madison held on to its #2 ranking in both the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll and AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received one first-place vote and 3,704 points to maintain its position in the primary media pollm for the seventh straight week. North Dakota State remained #1, earning 155 first-place votes and 3,899 points. The top 5 held strong with #3 South Dakota State, #4 Weber State and #5 Villanova.

In last Saturday’s win, Jawon Hamilton rushed a career-high 105 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime. Percy Agyei-Obese also tallied 96 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Brandon Polk recorded a career-best 105 receiving yards on four catches, which included a career-long 54-yard catch. Ben DiNucci went 13-of-17 for 218 yards while leading the team to 547 yards of total offense.

Defensively, JMU picked up 10 tackles for loss and five sacks, led by John Daka, who had seven tackles, 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The CAA led the FCS once again with six ranked teams this week, including three in the top 10. Joining #2 JMU and #5 Villanova were #9 Towson, #15 Delaware, #18 Maine, and #22 Stony Brook.

The second-ranked Dukes return home to Bridgeforth stadium for a top-5 matchup against #5 Villanova on Saturday, Oct. 12. The game, sponsored by Sentara, kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and will be televised regionally on MASN and streamed on FloFootball. The 2019 JMU football season is presented by CarMax.