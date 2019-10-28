Dukes remain at No. 2 in FCS national polls

After winning its eighth straight last Saturday, James Madison retained its #2 ranking in the STATS FCS Top 25, as well as the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received one first-place vote and 3,711 points to hold its position in the primary media poll for the 10th straight week. North Dakota State held #1 in the poll, earning 154 first-place votes and 3,874 points after its win over South Dakota State. There were a few changes in the top five with Weber State jumping to #3, SDSU falling a spot to #4 and Kennesaw State rounding out the top five.

Last time out, the Dukes garnered seven sacks and shut out #16 Towson in the second half, surging to a 27-10 win in Colonial Athletic Association action last Saturday. Ben DiNucci went 14-for-25 with 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Brandon Polk reeled in a career-high eight catches for 121 yards, including a 60-yard pass for a touchdown. Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 111 yards and scored a touchdown to lead the ground attack. John Daka led the defensive effort with seven tackles and a career-high 2.5 sacks while Mike Greene and Ron’Dell Carter each notched career highs with 2.0 sacks apiece.

Including JMU, four CAA teams appeared in the poll this week. The Dukes were followed by #11 Villanova, #20 Stony Brook and #21 Towson. Five other league teams received votes.

The second-ranked Dukes have a bye this week and return to action on Saturday, Nov. 9 against New Hampshire. The game, sponsored by GloFiber, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium and will be televised on MASN and SNY and streamed on MadiZONE.