Dukes remain at No. 2 in FCS national polls

Following a bye week, James Madison is once again ranked #2 in the STATS FCS Top 25, as well as the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received one first-place vote and 3,731 points to hold its position in the primary media poll for the 11th straight week. North Dakota remained #1 in the poll, earning 155 first-place votes and 3,899 points. Following JMU in the polls were #3 Weber State, #4 South Dakota State and #5 Northern Iowa.

Including the Dukes, four CAA teams appeared in the poll this week. The Dukes were followed by #18 Villanova, #21 Towson and #23 New Hampshire. Four other league teams received votes in Richmond, Stony Brook, Delaware and Elon.

The second-ranked Dukes are back in action on Saturday, Nov. 9 against #23 New Hampshire. The game, sponsored by GloFiber, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium and will be televised on MASN and SNY and streamed on MadiZONE.