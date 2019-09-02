Dukes remain at No. 2 in national polls

Following a narrow seven-point defeat at a Big 12 opponent in week one, James Madison ranked No. 2 once again in the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll. The Dukes also ranked No. 2 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received 11 first-place votes and 3,719 points to hold its position in the primary media poll. Defending champion North Dakota State remained atop the poll, tallying 148 first-place votes and 3,983 points. The top five was unchanged, as South Dakota State, Eastern Washington (1 first-place vote) and UC Davis were ranked third through fifth.

The Dukes are coming off a 20-13 loss to West Virginia in the season opener, as the Mountaineers scored 10 points in a span of 1:43 in the fourth quarter to secure the win at Milan Puskar Stadium. JMU held a 328-294 advantage in total offense, which included 172-34 on the ground. Redshirt freshman Solomon Vanhorse led the run game with 12 carries for 55 yards and his first collegiate touchdown. JMU limited West Virginia to only 1.4 yards per carry.

Five Colonial Athletic Association teams were ranked this week, including three teams in the top eight. The Dukes were followed by No. 6 Maine, No. 8 Towson, No. 21 Delaware and No. 24 Villanova. Elon, Stony Brook, New Hampshire and Richmond all received votes.

The second-ranked Dukes open the home slate this Saturday, Sept. 7 against Saint Francis. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. from Bridgeforth Stadium and will be televised on NBC Sports Washington and streamed on MadiZONE.

