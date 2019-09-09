Dukes remain at No. 2 in national polls

Coming off a 31-point victory against Saint Francis last Saturday, James Madison maintained its #2 ranking in the STAT FCS Top 25 Poll, as well as AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received nine first-place votes and 3,712 points to hold its position in the primary media poll. North Dakota remained #1 in the poll, earning 149 first-place votes and 3,939 points. The top five stayed the same for the second straight week, as South Dakota State, Eastern Washington and UC Davis ranked third through fifth.

The Dukes defeated Saint Francis, 44-7, in week two back on Saturday to open the home slate. Redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci went 16-of-21 for 221 passing yards and two touchdowns. JMU’s run game was led by redshirt freshman Solomon Vanhorse, who rushed for a career- and game-high 86 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to earn Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honors. Redshirt senior receiver Brandon Polk also had a career outing, making six catches for 95 yards. Redshirt junior kicker Ethan Ratke’s kicking game was perfect, going a 3-for-3 on field goals and 5-for-5 on PATs.

With the addition of Elon in the top 25, six CAA teams earned a spot in the poll this week. The Dukes were followed by #7 Maine, #8 Towson, #18 Delaware, #22 Villanova and Elon, which rounded out the rankings at #25. Stony Brook also received votes in the poll.

The second-ranked Dukes are back at Bridgeforth Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 14 against Morgan State. The game, which is sponsored by Pepsi, kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be televised on NBC Sports Washington and streamed on FloFootball. The 2019 JMU football season is presented by CarMax.

