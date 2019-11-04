Dukes return from bye week, preparing for CAA showdown

The James Madison football team is coming off its bye week as the Dukes prepare to host New Hampshire.

The James Madison football team remains at No. 2 in both major FCS national polls.

JMU is 8-1 overall (5-0 CAA), leading the CAA, and riding an eight-game winning streak. The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in both major FCS national polls. New Hampshire, meanwhile, is 5-3 overall (4-1 CAA) and tied with Richmond for second place in the CAA standings. The Wildcats are ranked within the top 25 of both FCS polls.

"You look at this week's contest, you look at where we are in the conference and you look at where they are at in the conference and it's pretty obvious that there is a lot riding on this game," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "I think the biggest challenge is coming off a bye week and being able to start like you want to start a football game. But I think you have got to start that (Monday) with the team and how you practice so we have the ability to start fast and finish strong."

Kickoff between the Dukes and Wildcats is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at JMU's Bridgeforth Stadium.