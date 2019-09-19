Dukes return to site of 2004 national title

The James Madison football team returns to the site of the Dukes' first national title when JMU plays at Chattanooga Saturday afternoon.

Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga, is where JMU defeated Montana, 31-21 to win the Division I-AA national title in 2004. It marked the first national championship in program history.

"That just started the whole trend of winning championships here," said JMU senior defensive lineman John Daka. "It's cool...actually being able to go to the field where the whole tradition of winning national championships here, all these championships, started."

Since the title in 2004, JMU has played in two more national title games. The Dukes defeated Youngstown State to win it all in 2016 before falling to North Dakota State in the 2017 national championship game.

Kickoff between JMU and Chattanooga is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday. Video coverage is available with an ESPN+ subscription.