Dukes show depth in season-opening win over Longwood

James Madison Women's Basketball got a 41-point performance from the bench on the way to a 93-53 victory against the Longwood Lancers at home Wednesday. JMU's overall record moved to 1-0 after the win.

Kamiah Smalls led the Dukes with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Kiki Jefferson added 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals off the bench and Kayla Cooper-Williams chipped in as well with eight points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

The JMU offense was very productive from beyond the arc, making 11 threes on 33 attempts. Jefferson was the most prolific shooter for the Dukes, draining three treys in the contest.

The JMU defense was effective at taking away the ball in Wednesday's game, forcing 18 Longwood turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 22 points on the offensive end of the floor. Jefferson's three steals led the way individually for the Dukes.

How it Happened

After jumping out to an 11-6 advantage, JMU went on a 7-0 run with 3:35 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Jefferson, to increase its lead to 18-6. The Dukes then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 23-12 advantage. JMU relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down five shots to account for 15 of its 23 points.

JMU kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 5-0 run starting at the 2:37 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Smalls, to increase its lead to 39-25. The Lancers cut into that lead, but the Dukes still enjoyed a 39-26 advantage heading into halftime.

Following intermission, JMU continued to expand their advantage, pushing it to 51-35 before going on a 12-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Eleanore Marciszewski, to expand its lead further to 63-35 with 25 seconds to go in the third, a score which remained until the end of the third quarter. JMU played well near the basket, scoring 14 of its 24 points in the paint.

JMU kept widening that lead, expanding it to 73-42 before going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Jaylin Carodine's layup, to grow the lead to 79-42 with 5:28 to go in the contest. The Dukes kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 93-53 win. JMU got a boost from its bench in the period, with non-starters scoring 17 of its 30 total points.

Game Notes

» JMU lit it up from three point line, knocking down 11 treys in the game.

» The Dukes held the Lancers to only 32.8% shooting from the field.

» JMU never trailed on the way to a 93-53 victory.

» JMU tallied 17 total assists in the game.

» The JMU bench came alive by scoring 41 points to its scoring output.

» The Dukes turned 18 turnovers into 22 points on the offensive end.

» JMU had a 53-30 edge on the boards in the win.

» The JMU defense forced 18 turnovers.

» JMU cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 23 offensive boards in the game.

» Kamiah Smalls led the Dukes with a game-high 25 points.

» JMU got a game-high 12 rebounds from Kayla Cooper-Williams

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Coach O'Regan: "I just thought it was a great team win, really proud of how everyone filled Jackie's void. We started just playing basketball. One of the things I wrote down when I was writing lineups was strength in numbers. We have numbers this year. It's different this year. I think we have numbers and I think that shows this year. Proud of how we played and how we showed adversity.

Kamiah Smalls: "I think we did very good today at all spots. For me personally ,I think Coach O prepared me well to back up Maddie. I think we did a good job adjusting and pushing the ball. And I think I did a pretty good job."

Kayla Cooper-Williams: "Longwood is a good team. They've improved a lot. For us it's focusing on what we need to do. If you treat any team different that's how you get caught up. We prepare for each game the same."

Up Next

The Dukes are back in action on Saturday, when they'll take on Villanova at 7 p.m.