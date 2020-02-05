Dukes sign four more players to complete 2020 recruiting class

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti announced the signing of four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to complete the 2020 recruiting class as part of National Signing Day.

After signing 14 players during the early signing period in December, which included 12 freshmen and two FBS transfers, and adding another transfer prior to the spring term, the Dukes added four players from Virginia in linebackers Payne Bauer and Seth Naotala, athlete Chase Soper and offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt.

The completed class of 19 signees consists of four defensive backs, four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, an athlete, quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end across eight states. A total of 11 student-athletes hail from the Commonwealth of Virginia, two are Maryland natives while one each come from Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia and Tennessee.

“We are excited to add four student-athletes to our 2020 class, which now totals 19,” Cignetti said. “I want to thank the coaches, administration, faculty and support personnel for their outstanding efforts. JMU is a great brand, and we look forward to adding to this class in the future.”

Payne Bauer | Linebacker | 6-2 | 235 | Stephens City, Va./Sherando

2018 and 2019 4A Region and Northwestern District Player of the Year

VHSL First Team All-State as a junior and senior and USA Today Second Team Virginia All-State as a junior

Recorded 309 tackles, 25.5 sacks and 99 TFL in his career

Helped Sherando to 2017 region championship

Also was an All-State outfielder for baseball team

Seth Naotala | Linebacker | 6-0 | 230 | Newport News, Va./Woodside

5A First Team All-State and All-Region as a senior

2019 Peninsula District Defensive Player of the Year

First Team All-Tidewater, All-757 and All-District as a senior

Peninsula Sports Club Most Outstanding Football Player as a senior

Had 317 tackles, 48 TFL, 8.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two interceptions his junior and senior seasons

Chase Soper | Athlete | 6-0 | 205 | Alexandria, Va./Hayfield

2018 Gunston District Offensive Player of the Year

Two-time All-District quarterback

Hayfield career records for rushing yards by a QB, rushing TD by a QB and completions

Over final two seasons, threw for 3,718 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 24 more

Led Region in 2018 with 3,227 total yards, 2,367 passing yards and 40 total TD in just eight games

Tyshawn Wyatt | Offensive Line | 6-4 | 320 | Richmond, Va./Henrico

Second Team All-State as a senior

2019 Second Team All-Metro offensive lineman

5A First Team All-Region on both sides of the ball his senior season

Helped Henrico to playoffs every season, including state quarterfinals in 2018