Dukes split the second day of the invitational

James Madison softballs splits the second day of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational and are now 2-1 so far this season. The Dukes lost to Kansas, 2-12, in 5 innings in the first game of the day. JMU returned to the field that night will a extra innings win over No. 19/18 Missouri, 8-7.

Game 1

The Dukes got on the board immediately, starting their scoring in the first inning with an RBI single from Alexander, scoring senior Kate Gordon from third base. Kayla Boseman (0-1) made her debut in the circle for the Dukes. Kansas responded with a run to tie up the game going into the second inning.

Kansas scored five runs in the third to take the lead of JMU, 6-1. Junior Sara Jubas looked to get the momentum sending a ball over the fence to score on for the Dukes. The Jayhawks responded with a five more runs to end the game in the fifth inning with a score of 12-2.

Game Facts

» JMU's power output was led by Jubas, who picked up two extra base hits in the ballgame.

» JMU pitchers faced 27 Kansas hitters in the game, allowing three ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out one.

» The Dukes drew four walks from Kansas pitching.

» Jubas led the Dukes at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Game 2

The Dukes battled with Missouri for eight innings. Odicci Alexander (2-0) tossed eight innings, giving up seven runs, six earned, on six hits and walking eight for JMU (2-1).

Jubas led the way offensively for the Dukes, going 4-for-5 in the ballgame with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Senior Madison Naujokas compiled a noteworthy performance at the plate as well, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Junior Logan Newton also helped out, going 3-for-4 for JMU with a double and two RBIs.

Missouri were the first team on the board scoring three runs in the third inning off a home run. Trailing 3-0, the Dukes first put runs on the board in the third inning to tie the Tigers. JMU scored three runs in the frame, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Jubas.The score stayed at 3-3 until the sixth inning, when the Dukes put runs on the scoreboard once again. JMU scored twice on Jubas' homer, which brought in Sullivan to give the Dukes lead, 5-3. Missouri retaliated to take a 7-5 lead before JMU scored three runs in the bottom half of the eighth to grab the win, walking it off when senior Kate Gordon came across to score.

GAME FACTS

» Jubas collected four hits on the day for JMU.

» Alexander struck out 10 Tigers hitters.

» The Dukes power output was led by Jubas, who had two extra base hits in the ballgame.

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the eighth, when it pushed three runs across.

» The Dukes out-hit the Tigers at an 11-6 clip.

» JMU went 4-for-11 (.364) with runners in scoring position.

» Alexander limited Missouri to just 2-for-16 (.125) with runners in scoring position.

» The Dukes drew four walks from Missouri pitching.

» Jubas led the Dukes at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Quoting LaPorte

"I am proud of the way the girls responded today in our second game," said LaPorte. "Our first game wasn't our best and that showed. It's what you do after taking the loss that matters and we responded very well. We battled in our second game and were able to capitalize at the plate picking up key base hits. On the defensive end, Odicci did a great job in the circle for the team."

Up Next

JMU softball will close out the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. against No. 18/17 South Carolina.