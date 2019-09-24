Dukes still working to play complete game

The James Madison football team is coming off three straight victories with a winning margin of 20+ points in each contest but the Dukes say they still haven't played their best game.

"To me, the big thing is we have got to get better," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "We have a lot of things to clean up in all phases."

The Dukes are 3-1 overall and 3-0 against FCS competition in 2019. The three wins have come by an average of 37 points. JMU's lone loss is a 20-13 road defeat to FBS opponent West Virginia in the season opener.

"I think the biggest thing for us is we haven't peaked yet," said redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci. "Every week we are trying to keep this thing rolling, keep this trajectory going up. So we'll improve every week. We know that now we are going to be playing physical defenses every week, tough defenses every week."

JMU begins Colonial Athletic Association play Saturday afternoon when the No. 2 Dukes visit No. 22 Elon.

"We are far from playing our best game or a perfect game," said Cignetti. "I think our players and coaches understand that. There is not one area of our program right now that doesn't need to improve because you get better of you get worse, you never stay the same."

Kickoff between the Dukes and Phoenix is set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Digital video coverage will be provided by FloSports.