Dukes suffer first loss since late August

James Madison men’s soccer fell to Villanova 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon for their first loss since the month of August. The Dukes played with 10 men from the 56th minute on, when Lewis Long IV was shown a straight red after contact with the Villanova keeper. The Dukes fall to 8-3-1 overall while Villanova improves to 7-3-1 on the season.

Evan Vare scored with just under two minutes to play in the first half to give the Wildcats a lead heading into the half. The Dukes continued to pressure Villanova all after, collecting 18 shots and five on frame. JMU played a man down for nearly 35 minutes of the match, after a red card was TJ Bush collected four saves in the match, playing 81 minutes, before being removed for Alex DeSatnick.

Manuel Ferriol led all Dukes with seven shots this afternoon, two of which were on frame. JMU will head home before shifting its focus to Delaware and another CAA match.

MATCH FACTS

Villanova (7-3-1) – 1

No. 17 James Madison (8-3-1) – 0

SCORING

44’ – VU – Evan Vare (3)

NOTES

- Lewis Long IV was shown a straight red card after colliding with the Villanova goalkeeper

- Manuel Ferriol took seven shots to lead all JMU offensive players

- TJ Bush collected four saves falling to 8-3-1 on the season

- The Dukes loss was the first since August, posting an 8-0-1 record leading up to this match

- It is only the second time that JMU has lost after outshooting their opponents

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"There was no doubt that today was a tough result against good Villanova team. It took us going down a man to play with amount of intensity needed to win a game on the road. We only hope that we can learn from this road trip and make it better for Saturday."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will head to Newark, Delaware to face off against CAA opponent Delaware. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday from Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium.