Dukes suffer home loss to Coppin St.

James Madison fell victim to ice-cold shooting and turnovers on Tuesday evening, as the Dukes saw a double-digit first-half lead turn into a 94-78 loss to Coppin State in non-conference men's basketball action at the Convocation Center.

The Dukes (4-3) led by four at the break after a hectic first half that saw them hit 10 three-pointers, but failed to make any of their 15 attempts from distance after the break as the Eagles (3-5) hit five of their 11 and forced nine JMU turnovers to run away in the final minutes.

Junior guard Darius Banks continued his torrid week, racking up 24 points--including 20 in the first half--to go with seven boards, while junior guard Matt Lewis racked up a season-high 28 points and eight rebounds.

In the first half, the Dukes led by as many as 13 before Coppin State started its hot shooting, cutting the deficit to 46-42 at the break. After halftime, the Eagles continued to push, racking up eight steals in the second half while shooting 20-of-38 (52.6%) to punish JMU for its cold shooting and pull away.

Aaron Robinson led five Eagles in double figures, racking up 20 points on the strength of a 6-of-10 night from the three-point line. Andrew Robinson tallied 18 points and 11 boards of his own.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"That team took it to us. I thought we came out strong, but Coppin State didn't back down and we didn't respond well. We need to learn how to do that and not relax like we did. That's something we have to absolutely address and fight for; we just have to keep building. This is a team that is capable of a lot and we sold ourselves short tonight."

QUICK HITS

- Junior guard Matt Lewis racked up 28 points to give himself 1,136 on his career, jumping into 24th on JMU's all-time scoring list, just one point behind Dwayne Broyles (2000-04).

- After setting a career high in scoring in his previous game, junior guard Darius Banks cleared the mark again on Tuesday with 24 points.

- Junior forward Dwight Wilson continued to work his way back from injury, racking up 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with nine boards in just 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will close out their three-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a 4 p.m. matchup against East Carolina at the Convocation Center. The Pirates have been off since Sunday, when they dropped a 77-69 decision to Rice to fall to 2-5.